Students create joyful ceiling tiles for Carilion patients

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Taubman Museum of Art has partnered with Carilion Clinic to bring healing ceiling tiles to the hospital.

For the past year, Taubman staff have worked with local 4th and 5th graders, providing them with instruction and the materials, so they could create colorful and creative ceiling tiles. The goal of this Healing Ceiling project is to provide comfort and healing through art to young, sick patients.

“Really providing that kindness and empathy that will inspire those that will seem the in the hospitals,” Cindy Petersen, Executive Director of the Taubman, said.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity to provide a better experience for our pediatric patients,” Kay Strickland, Chief Development Officer of Carilion Clinic, added.

The tiles are now on display in the Tuabman until the end of the month, before they will be installed at Carilion Children’s Hospital.

