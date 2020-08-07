Advertisement

Tutoring in the Roanoke Valley

By Ashley Boles
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Kumon Learning Center of Roanoke never fully closed, but in-person help was delayed for several weeks during the start of the pandemic. Now, there’s a big push for parents to look at additional options for classroom help, as a new school year kicks off.

“If you are worried that zoom learning or online learning is not sufficient, this is a supplement to the school learning and after 6-8 months, they learn beyond that great level,” said Shila Patolia, a certified instructor at Kumon.

According to Patolia, a common misconception is that the services offered at places like Kumon are just for students that are having difficulty mastering a subject. But that’s not the case: it’s for just about any student age 3 all the way through seniors in high school.

“Kids who need help, they also come here, kids who are bored with school-level material, they also enroll here, so basically it unlocks the potential of kids, no matter how hard they want to work, what the parents put into the kids work everyday, those kids definitely excel,” said Patolia.

The desks are spaced apart and because the work is individualized per student and the subject the student is working on, students sit by themselves at the desks, unless they are too young to work on their own. Instructors check the completed work, and students don't move on until the lesson is mastered with a test.

As far as enrollment goes, Patolia says she's seen a big increase, and is expecting more in the coming months.

“I have seen the most increase in May, May and June, especially the younger kids and middle school, parents worry that they will fall behind, so they are looking for some kind of continuation, so I have seen increase,” said Patolia.

One of the reasons for the increase: right now Kumon has free enrollment, and that continues through September.

As far as safety is concerned, every desk is wiped down after use. While the classroom can hold 25 plus kids and instructors at one time, timing and spacing out appointments is also a practice observed more carefully. Families can choose between Mondays or Thursdays at a variety of times.

Every student has their own desk, except for members of the same family, who can share a desk.

The most important rule however is not about the work, when you come in or how often the materials, which are kept separate, are cleaned. It’s about what everyone wears on their face.

“All teachers, we all have to wear masks, without masks, no class!” emphasized Patolia.

The cost ranges between $125 and $150 per month per subject for child, depending on how long the child stays in the program. There are discounts for children who take several subjects as well as families with multiple children involved.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The New Back-to-School

Roanoke reverses course, students to start the school year online

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Thursday, Roanoke City announced major changes to its back-to-school plan. Almost all students would now be online-only when class starts back later this month.

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Canale’s Ham & BBQ in Roanoke

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Birch
Canale’s Ham & BBQ has been open in Roanoke for a year, but for the most part, it has been kept a hidden secret just outside of Grandin Village.

News

Radford restaurants talk best practices with leaders

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
On Thursday, business owners had a chance to talk about best practices after the city passed an ordinance earlier this week limiting groups to 50 people.

News

Longtime Fiddlers Convention M.C. Harold Mitchell dies at 82

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Harold Mitchell wasn't a professional musician, but his passion for bluegrass and old-time music kept him at center stage. The longtime master of ceremonies at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax died early Wednesday. He was 82.

Latest News

News

Blood drive honors REMS Volunteer

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Kenny Harper spent most of his life helping others. His devoted more than 35 years to Roanoke Emergency Medical Services. Next week, his friends and family are honoring that commitment, with a blood drive in his memory.

News

Jeffrey calls for additional services to address drug addiction and mental health issues

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Martin Jeffrey is running for Roanoke Mayor and says we need to do more to address drug addiction and mental health issues. Thursday morning, he drew on his family’s experience as he made that case to reporters.

News

Park It in the Market

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Alcova Mortgage hosting fill the bus event Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
It's called the "Park It in the Market" school supply drive.

The New Back-to-School

New Back to School: How the Role of School Nurses is Changing

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Nurses will be the point person for Roanoke County Public Schools if any students get COVID-19.

News

Martinsville Prepares for Virtual School Year

Updated: 13 hours ago