Tutoring in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Kumon Learning Center of Roanoke never fully closed, but in-person help was delayed for several weeks during the start of the pandemic. Now, there’s a big push for parents to look at additional options for classroom help, as a new school year kicks off.

“If you are worried that zoom learning or online learning is not sufficient, this is a supplement to the school learning and after 6-8 months, they learn beyond that great level,” said Shila Patolia, a certified instructor at Kumon.

According to Patolia, a common misconception is that the services offered at places like Kumon are just for students that are having difficulty mastering a subject. But that’s not the case: it’s for just about any student age 3 all the way through seniors in high school.

“Kids who need help, they also come here, kids who are bored with school-level material, they also enroll here, so basically it unlocks the potential of kids, no matter how hard they want to work, what the parents put into the kids work everyday, those kids definitely excel,” said Patolia.

The desks are spaced apart and because the work is individualized per student and the subject the student is working on, students sit by themselves at the desks, unless they are too young to work on their own. Instructors check the completed work, and students don't move on until the lesson is mastered with a test.

As far as enrollment goes, Patolia says she's seen a big increase, and is expecting more in the coming months.

“I have seen the most increase in May, May and June, especially the younger kids and middle school, parents worry that they will fall behind, so they are looking for some kind of continuation, so I have seen increase,” said Patolia.

One of the reasons for the increase: right now Kumon has free enrollment, and that continues through September.

As far as safety is concerned, every desk is wiped down after use. While the classroom can hold 25 plus kids and instructors at one time, timing and spacing out appointments is also a practice observed more carefully. Families can choose between Mondays or Thursdays at a variety of times.

Every student has their own desk, except for members of the same family, who can share a desk.

The most important rule however is not about the work, when you come in or how often the materials, which are kept separate, are cleaned. It’s about what everyone wears on their face.

“All teachers, we all have to wear masks, without masks, no class!” emphasized Patolia.

The cost ranges between $125 and $150 per month per subject for child, depending on how long the child stays in the program. There are discounts for children who take several subjects as well as families with multiple children involved.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.