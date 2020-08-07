Advertisement

U.S. Army Recruiters hold food drive for Salem Food Pantry

U.S. Army recruiters set up at Salem Moyer Skate Park to collect food donations
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The US Army Recruiting Station in Roanoke is hosting a food drive Friday and Saturday.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 7, Army recruiters are set up at Salem Moyer Skate Park. They are collecting non-perishable food donations to give to the Salem and Roanoke County Food Pantry. Recruiters say they are especially in need of peanut butter donations.

They have barbecue and outdoor games to help encourage people to come on out.

“Any chance we can have to give back to the community, we will take any opportunity,” Army recruiter Nathan Kelly said.

The recruiters will be hosting the food drive again Saturday, August 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

