Advertisement

Backlog leads to more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases day-to-day in Virginia

(WYMT)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 97,882 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That’s up from 95,867 reported Thursday, a 2,015-case increase. That’s up substantially from the 818-case increase seen from Wednesday to Thursday.

VDH says the increase is due to a data backlog from earlier in the week, and not a spike in cases. Friday’s figure includes information that should have been reported Wednesday and Thursday of this week, as well as the regular numbers for Friday.  

Late Thursday, VDH’s Office of Information Management, which helps manage VDH’s COVID-19 databases, fixed the technical issue, which was a system performance configuration, according to VDH.

3,741 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,317 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 2,299 reported Thursday. 1,205,004 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.3 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as what was reported Thursday.

1,372 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday, up from Thursday’s 1,349, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 12,725 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Texas boy delivers care packages to essential workers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KFOX Staff
Five-year-old Wilburt Coleman has been going door-to door, giving care packages to families with essential workers and those most vulnerable to the virus.

National

Texas boy delivers care packages to essential workers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Five-year-old Wilburt Coleman has been going door-to door, giving care packages to families with essential workers and those most vulnerable to the virus.

Coronavirus

US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has weakened

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is weakening hiring and the economic rebound.

National Politics

Virus aid talks on brink of collapse, sides ‘very far apart’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

Latest News

National Politics

Virus aid is in jeopardy as White House, Congress fail to reach consensus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
It's the bottom of the ninth with two outs. Will the White House and Democrats hit a home run on a stimulus deal?

National

Were you exposed to COVID-19 at work? In most states, your employer isn’t required to tell you.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By LEE ZURIK and MEGAN LUTHER
Employees say they were exposed to coworkers who tested positive for COVID-19 but were never informed by their employers. In most states, companies don't have to disclose cases.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

Coronavirus

‘Worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL and PAUL WISEMAN
An unemployed makeup artist with two toddlers and a disabled husband needs help with food and rent. A hotel manager says his unemployment has deepened his anxiety and kept him awake at night. A dental hygienist, pregnant with her third child, is struggling to afford diapers and formula.

National

Virus talks on brink of collapse, sides still ‘far apart’

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Both sides have set a goal of reaching a deal by week’s end.