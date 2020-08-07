Backlog leads to more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases day-to-day in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 97,882 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That’s up from 95,867 reported Thursday, a 2,015-case increase. That’s up substantially from the 818-case increase seen from Wednesday to Thursday.

VDH says the increase is due to a data backlog from earlier in the week, and not a spike in cases. Friday’s figure includes information that should have been reported Wednesday and Thursday of this week, as well as the regular numbers for Friday.

Late Thursday, VDH’s Office of Information Management, which helps manage VDH’s COVID-19 databases, fixed the technical issue, which was a system performance configuration, according to VDH.

3,741 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 2,317 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 2,299 reported Thursday. 1,205,004 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.3 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as what was reported Thursday.

1,372 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday, up from Thursday’s 1,349, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 12,725 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

