Virginia Supreme Court grants temporary moratorium on evictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has announced a temporary statewide moratorium on eviction proceedings in Virginia.

As planned, the ban begins Monday, August 10, and remains in effect through Monday, September 7. It halts all eviction proceedings against people who can’t afford to pay their rent.

Governor Northam requested this moratorium in a letter to Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Lemons.

“Today’s decision comes at a time when we are still battling this public health crisis and need all Virginians to maintain safe, stable housing,” said Governor Northam. “As the ongoing Congressional stalemate leaves hundreds of thousands of Virginians without federal housing protection or unemployment relief, this is a critical step towards keeping families safely in their homes. I am grateful to the Virginia Supreme Court for granting this order, and I look forward to working with the General Assembly this month to develop more permanent legislative protections for Virginia homeowners and tenants.”

June 29, Governor Northam launched the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP), which provides an initial $50 million in federal CARES Act funding for Virginia households facing eviction and foreclosure due to COVID-19. Eligibility and application information for the RMRP is available here.

Northam says tenants are encouraged to know their rights and responsibilities and pay their rent on time if they can. Visit StayHomeVirginia.com for additional information and resources on tenant rights.

