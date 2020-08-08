Advertisement

High pressure brings warmer temperatures and limited storms.

High pressure builds in for the weekend reducing storm coverage.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SATURDAY

High pressure builds in through the weekend. We have patchy dense fog in many locations this morning. It will likely lift by mid to late morning and we will see plenty of sunshine. A weak front is lingering to the East and it will help with isolated storms for the weekend with only 20%-30% coverage. Highs will be very typical of late-summer, reaching the upper 80s to low 90s.

High pressure builds in bringing more 90s to the forecast.
High pressure builds in bringing more 90s to the forecast.(Grey)

SUNDAY

The second half of the weekend remains sunny with slightly hotter temperatures climbing to the low 90s through the first part of next week. A ridge looks to hold strong across the central part of the United States which pushes the jet stream into Canada. This will allow heat to linger into next week.

NEXT WEEK

The heat lingers as we start the week, but nothing extreme. Models are pointing at a disturbance that will track across the southern U.S. by the middle of the week which increases storm chances during the afternoon/evening and pushes down temperatures a little closer to average.

Temperatures return to the 90s this weekend and stay through a good portion of next week.
Temperatures return to the 90s this weekend and stay through a good portion of next week.(WDBJ)

THE TROPICS

If you watched our coverage this week, the National Hurricane Center and NOAA released the mid-season predictions for the rest of the hurricane season. It’s looking very busy and potentially a record-setting season with 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes (CAT 3 or higher).

Latest News

Forecast

Saturday, August 8, AM Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

August 7 - Weekend Outlook

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The weekend remains hot as 90s return, just not as stormy.

Forecast

The weekend looks much drier after lingering storms end overnight

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Fewer storms are expected this weekend as highs return to near 90.

Forecast

Friday, August 7, Morning FastCast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:27 AM EDT
Showers and storms develop again today, but won't be as numerous as yesterday.

Latest News

Forecast

Storm chances linger Friday with improvements by the weekend

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
A few storms are possible Friday but the weekend gets hot as 90s return.

Forecast

Thursday, August 6 - Overnight FastCast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT
|
Strong storms are possible into the evening with another active day Friday.

Forecast

Thursday, August 6, Morning FastCast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:46 AM EDT
A few showers early followed by more thunderstorms this afternoon. Some storms may be on the stronger side.

Forecast

Slight increase in storm coverage Thursday & Friday

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
A nearby front has storm chances increase slightly Thursday and Friday with added clouds.

Forecast

Wednesday, August 5 Evening FastCast

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
|
Scattered storms become more numerous Thursday and Friday with a marginal severe risk.

Forecast

Wednesday, August 5, Morning FastCast

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:35 AM EDT
A mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon storms.