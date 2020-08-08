High pressure brings warmer temperatures and limited storms.

SATURDAY

High pressure builds in through the weekend. We have patchy dense fog in many locations this morning. It will likely lift by mid to late morning and we will see plenty of sunshine. A weak front is lingering to the East and it will help with isolated storms for the weekend with only 20%-30% coverage. Highs will be very typical of late-summer, reaching the upper 80s to low 90s.

High pressure builds in bringing more 90s to the forecast. (Grey)

SUNDAY

The second half of the weekend remains sunny with slightly hotter temperatures climbing to the low 90s through the first part of next week. A ridge looks to hold strong across the central part of the United States which pushes the jet stream into Canada. This will allow heat to linger into next week.

NEXT WEEK

The heat lingers as we start the week, but nothing extreme. Models are pointing at a disturbance that will track across the southern U.S. by the middle of the week which increases storm chances during the afternoon/evening and pushes down temperatures a little closer to average.

Temperatures return to the 90s this weekend and stay through a good portion of next week. (WDBJ)

THE TROPICS

If you watched our coverage this week, the National Hurricane Center and NOAA released the mid-season predictions for the rest of the hurricane season. It’s looking very busy and potentially a record-setting season with 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes (CAT 3 or higher).