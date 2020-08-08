Housing attorney discusses new Eviction Moratorium

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

A new safety net for neighbors--the Virginia Supreme Court granted a temporary statewide moratorium on eviction, meaning folks can’t get thrown out during the pandemic.

“Most people once they are evicted, they don’t have anywhere to go,” Lydia Turnier, Housing Attorney with the Virginia Legal Aid Society in Lynchburg, said.

To help keep people off of the streets and safe, Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that all eviction proceedings related to failure to pay rent in Virginia will be put on hold from August 10th until September 7th.

Turnier says this order will help take some pressure off of her clients and those currently struggling to make ends meet.

“Hopefully it will buy a little more time for individuals to get those resources and stay in their homes if at all possible,” she said.

This moratorium also gives more time for the legislature to find ways to protect people from losing their housing.

“The point is to give the governor and the legislature some additional time to implement some further eviction protections into the system,” Turnier said.

She says it’s important for people to know that they may still have court hearings during this moratorium.

“Particularly in Lynchburg, we are seeing that eviction cases are still on the books for hearings . . . So individuals who are supposed to go to court, who were originally planning to go to court, should still go to court,” she said.

Turnier says landlords may have to forgive some of the debt that is due or enter into repayment plans with tenants. They can also apply for grants to help with expenses.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.