Senator Mark Warner meets virtually with activists to talk about the Great American Outdoors Act

Senator Mark Warner talks to activists about the new act on a Zoom call
(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Va. (WDBJ) -

Saturday, Senator Mark Warner held a virtual Zoom discussion following the signing of a historic parks bill. He spoke with Virginia activists and environmentalists on the benefits of the new Great American Outdoors Act. It was signed into law on Tuesday.

The Act will help ensure maintenance for Virginia’s parks and could create more than 10,000 jobs in Virginia alone.

“My hope is that we can see some of this work getting started this fall, and this great part of our history, heritage, and the great outdoors will be preserved,” Senator Mark Warner said during the Zoom call.

He has been working for the last three years to provide relief to our state’s national parks.

