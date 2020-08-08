Advertisement

VDH: Coronavirus cases near 100,000 as death toll rises to 2,322

PHOTO: COVID-19 Testing, Photo Date: May 7, 2020 (MGN)
By Ashley Anne
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 99,189 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Saturday morning. That’s up from 97,882 reported Friday, a 1,307-case increase. That’s down from the 2,015-case increase seen on Friday.

VDH says Friday’s increase was due to a data backlog from earlier in the week, and not a spike in cases. Friday’s figure includes information that should have been reported Wednesday and Thursday of this week, as well as the regular numbers for Friday.

Late Thursday, VDH’s Office of Information Management, which helps manage VDH’s COVID-19 databases, fixed the technical issue, which was a system performance configuration, according to VDH.

3,863 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 2,322 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 2,317 reported Friday. 1,219,165 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.5 percent positive rate over the last week.

