Virginia’s tax-free weekend offers category exemptions Aug. 7-9

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here are some details you need to know if you plan to purchase items during the commonwealth’s tax-free weekend.

Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday will take place from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9.

During this time, customers can purchase qualifying items free of Virginia’s combined state and local tax, which is 5.3%. Any other regional taxes, which vary, are also waived.

Certain school supplies, clothing, shoes, emergency preparation items and Energy Star or WaterSense appliances will be exempt from sales tax.

To qualify, these items must fall beneath a certain price. Specifically:

School supplies must be $20 or less per item.

Clothing and shoes must be $100 or less per item.

Hurricane preparedness products have various limits, depending on the product. This includes phone chargers and batteries priced $60 or less.

Energy Star or WaterSense appliances must be $2,500 or less per item.

Certain ineligible items include:

Handbags, briefcases and wallets.

Barrettes, hair bows and hair nets.

Jewelry, watches and sunglasses.

Tax-free items can also be purchased online, mail or telephone.

Online purchases must be ordered and the order must be accepted by the merchant during the tax-free holiday window

Coupons can be applied to tax-free items.

Customers can purchase tax-free items with a gift card, but you cannot use a gift card to decrease the purchase price of an item so it qualifies for the exemption.

