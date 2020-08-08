Advertisement

Virginia’s tax-free weekend offers category exemptions Aug. 7-9

During this time, customers can purchase qualifying items free of Virginia’s combined state and local tax, which is 5.3%. Any other regional taxes, which vary, are also waived.
(KOSA)
By WWBT
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here are some details you need to know if you plan to purchase items during the commonwealth’s tax-free weekend.

Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday will take place from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9.

During this time, customers can purchase qualifying items free of Virginia’s combined state and local tax, which is 5.3%. Any other regional taxes, which vary, are also waived.

Certain school supplies, clothing, shoes, emergency preparation items and Energy Star or WaterSense appliances will be exempt from sales tax.

To qualify, these items must fall beneath a certain price. Specifically:

  • School supplies must be $20 or less per item.
  • Clothing and shoes must be $100 or less per item.
  • Hurricane preparedness products have various limits, depending on the product. This includes phone chargers and batteries priced $60 or less.
  • Energy Star or WaterSense appliances must be $2,500 or less per item.

Certain ineligible items include:

  • Handbags, briefcases and wallets.
  • Barrettes, hair bows and hair nets.
  • Jewelry, watches and sunglasses.

Tax-free items can also be purchased online, mail or telephone.

Online purchases must be ordered and the order must be accepted by the merchant during the tax-free holiday window

Coupons can be applied to tax-free items.

Customers can purchase tax-free items with a gift card, but you cannot use a gift card to decrease the purchase price of an item so it qualifies for the exemption.

For more information, click here .

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

VDH: Coronavirus cases near 100,000 as death toll rises to 2,322

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
There are 2,322 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 2,317 reported Friday.

News

Pet Stories: Daffy

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Pet Stories (Daffy)

Forecast

Saturday, August 8, AM Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Grayson County School Preps

Updated: 16 hours ago
WDBJ7's Jen Cardone reports

Latest News

News

Falwell Jr. Leave of Absence

Updated: 16 hours ago
WDBJ7's Eric Miller reports

Economy

Number of homeless students expected to grow

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
As school systems grapple with the best ways to protect health and safety, they are also considering how the economic turmoil will affect students and their families.They fear it could mean a major increase in the number of homeless students.

News

Spanish Newscast-August 7

Updated: 18 hours ago
Spanish newscast August 7

News

Election officials field questions, following faulty mailing by outside group

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Local election officials have been fielding hundreds of calls this week, after an outside group mailed thousands of unsolicited absentee ballot applications with the wrong return address.

News

Bedford County veteran reflects on Purple Heart Day

Updated: 20 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

Education

Grayson County teachers prepare for first day of school

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Teachers in Grayson County spent much of the day Friday preparing their classrooms for back-to-school next week.