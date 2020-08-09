5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Virginia-North Carolina border; report

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook much of central and southwest Virginia Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS reports the earthquake was centered near Sparta, by the VA line pic.twitter.com/aZB88Sg43k — Ashley Anne (@AshleyAReports) August 9, 2020

The earthquake happened at 8:07 a.m. in Sparta, N.C., according to the USGS.

Sparta, N.C. is 24 miles from Galax and 80 miles from Roanoke.

Did you feel some shaking this morning around 8:08? A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported by the USGS near Sparta,NC. This is the second earthquake reported near that location this morning. Posted by WDBJ7 Weather on Sunday, August 9, 2020

The quake comes after a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit that same area around 1:57 a.m.

Breaking: a shallow magnitude 5.1 #earthquake was just felt in the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee.



It was preceded by a minor foreshock yesterday.



Earthquakes travel farther in the eastern U.S. because of the structure of the crust and the fewer faults that break it up. pic.twitter.com/bXPg2voIw7 — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) August 9, 2020

Reports indicate the quake was felt as far away as Georgia and Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.