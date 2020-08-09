5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Virginia-North Carolina border; report
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook much of central and southwest Virginia Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The earthquake happened at 8:07 a.m. in Sparta, N.C., according to the USGS.
Sparta, N.C. is 24 miles from Galax and 80 miles from Roanoke.
The quake comes after a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit that same area around 1:57 a.m.
Reports indicate the quake was felt as far away as Georgia and Tennessee.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.