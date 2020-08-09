Advertisement

5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Virginia-North Carolina border; report

5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Virginia-North-Carolina boarder.
5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Virginia-North-Carolina boarder.(Virginia Tech)
By Ashley Anne
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook much of central and southwest Virginia Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake happened at 8:07 a.m. in Sparta, N.C., according to the USGS.

Sparta, N.C. is 24 miles from Galax and 80 miles from Roanoke.

Did you feel some shaking this morning around 8:08? A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported by the USGS near Sparta,NC. This is the second earthquake reported near that location this morning.

Posted by WDBJ7 Weather on Sunday, August 9, 2020

The quake comes after a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit that same area around 1:57 a.m.

Reports indicate the quake was felt as far away as Georgia and Tennessee.

