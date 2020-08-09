Advertisement

Man dies after Aug. 1 crash with Lynchburg bus

Lynchburg Police ask anyone with helpful tips to call 434-455-6047
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 68-year-old man has died following an August 1 crash with a Greater Lynchburg Transit Center bus at 12th and Floyd Streets.

According to Lynchburg Police, Robert Hale Barner, Jr., 68 of Lynchburg, was identified as the victim.

The condition of the bus driver is unknown at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.

Lynchburg Police ask anyone with helpful tips to please call 434-455-6047.

