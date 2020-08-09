Advertisement

Native mascots still a sticking point in high school sports

Fans say it’s an honor, but it’s not considered an honor by many Native Americans who see the same portrayals throughout high school, collegiate and professional sports.
Lemiley Lane, a Bountiful junior who grew up in the Navajo Nation in Arizona, poses for a photograph at Bountiful High School, July 21, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah. While advocates have made strides in getting Native American symbols and names changed in sports, they say there's still work to do mainly at the high school level, where mascots like Braves, Indians, Warriors, Chiefs and Redskins persist. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Lemiley Lane, a Bountiful junior who grew up in the Navajo Nation in Arizona, poses for a photograph at Bountiful High School, July 21, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah. While advocates have made strides in getting Native American symbols and names changed in sports, they say there's still work to do mainly at the high school level, where mascots like Braves, Indians, Warriors, Chiefs and Redskins persist. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By SOPHIA EPPOLITO and FELICIA FONSECA
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (AP) — Advocates have made strides in getting Native American symbols and names changed in sports, but they say more work needs to be done mainly at the high school level. Momentum is building during a nationwide push for racial justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the NFL team in Washington dropping the Redskins name.

At Bountiful High School in Utah, there’s deep nostalgia for the “Braves” name that’s been used for nearly 70 years. Fans say it’s an honor, but it’s not considered an honor by many Native Americans who see the same portrayals throughout high school, collegiate and professional sports. 

