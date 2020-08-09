Storm chances increase this week.

SUNDAY

Areas of patchy fog expected again this morning. The log will lift and we will see plenty of sun with slightly hotter temperatures climbing into the 80s and 90s. Isolated storms look to fire this afternoon along the Blue Ridge and will slowly move East. Showers and storms could produce heavy rainfall.

A few slow moving storms could bring heavy rain this afternoon. (Grey)

MONDAY

Mild and muggy with areas of fog expected in the morning. Once the fog clears we will once again see mostly sunny skies with a few storms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s and 90s.

A few more storms expected on Monday afternoon. (Grey)

THE WEEK AHEAD

The heat lingers as we start the week. Models are showing a front moving into the Ohio River Valley and lingering there for the middle and the end of the week. This will increases storm chances during the afternoon/evening and pushes down temperatures a little closer to average. Heavy rain could pose a risk of flash flooding.

A few hot days ahead with better rain chances later this week. (Grey)

THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center and NOAA released the mid-season predictions for the rest of the hurricane season. It’s looking very busy and potentially a record-setting season with 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes (CAT 3 or higher). Here is the latest look at the Atlantic. There is a 20% chance of development with a tropical wave off the coast of Africa.