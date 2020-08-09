Advertisement

VA coronavirus cases top 100,000

(Graytv)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 100,086 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Sunday morning. That’s up from 99,189 reported Saturday, an 897-case increase.

3,919 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,326 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 2,322 reported Saturday. 1,240,339 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.6 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 7.5 percent reported Saturday.

1,200 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday, down from Saturday’s 1,258, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 12,923 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

