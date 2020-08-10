Advertisement

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in fiery head-on crash in Virginia

(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DOSWELL, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are looking for a driver accused of fleeing the scene of a car crash that killed one man and sent two others to a hospital.

News outlets report the crash happened Saturday after the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a car driving recklessly on a road in Doswell.

Deputies say the driver of a Jeep sideswiped one car and got into a head-on collision with another vehicle. That car caught on fire and the driver was transported to a hospital. Deputies say the driver of the Jeep escaped on foot.

One passenger in his car was transported to a hospital, and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

