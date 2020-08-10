Advertisement

2.2 magnitude aftershock reported near Sparta following Sunday earthquake

The chance of an earthquake of magnitude 3 or higher is 57 percent, and it is most likely that as few as zero or as many as 57 such earthquakes may occur in the case that the sequence is re-invigorated by a larger aftershock.
An aftershock was reported in Sparta Monday morning (Source: Earthquaketrack.com)
An aftershock was reported in Sparta Monday morning (Source: Earthquaketrack.com)(Earthquaketrack.com through WBTV)
By Andrew Barnett
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBTV) - A 2.2 magnitude aftershock was reported near Sparta, North Carolina Monday, a day after a 5.1. magnitude earthquake rocked the area.

According to earthquaketrack.com, the aftershock hit about 2.2 miles southeast of Sparta around 4:43 a.m.

Earthquake experts earlier predicted aftershocks following Sunday’s earthquake, which was one of the largest quakes ever reported in the state.

[ 5.1 magnitude earthquake reported in North Carolina, one of largest ever in state ]

Sunday’s earthquake was reported around 8:07 a.m., 2.6. miles away from Sparta. According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was 36.8 miles from Boone and 46.1 miles from Lenoir.

Sparta is in Alleghany County, just east of Ashe County. There have been seven earthquakes around Sparta in the last two days.

According to the United States Geological Survey’s aftershock forecast, aftershocks will continue to occur near the earthquake area.

“The USGS advises everyone to be aware of the possibility of aftershocks, especially when in or around vulnerable structures such as unreinforced masonry buildings,” the website reads.

[ ‘Be ready for more earthquakes’; USGS predicts aftershocks following 5.1M earthquake in N.C. ]

According to the USGS’ Sunday forecast, there is a 5 percent chance of one or more aftershocks that are larger than magnitude 5.1. If any aftershocks of this magnitude were to happen, it is most likely that as few as zero or as many as two such earthquakes may occur.

It is more likely that there will be smaller earthquakes over the next week.

The chance of an earthquake of magnitude 3 or higher is 57 percent, and it is most likely that as few as zero or as many as 57 such earthquakes may occur in the case that the sequence is re-invigorated by a larger aftershock.

Magnitude 3 and above earthquakes are large enough to be felt near the epicenter. The number of aftershocks will drop off over time, but a large aftershock can increase the numbers again, temporarily.

When there are more earthquakes, the chance of a large earthquake is greater which means that the chance of damage is greater.

According to USGS, this earthquake could be part of a sequence.

“An earthquake sequence may have larger and potentially damaging earthquakes in the future, so remember to: Drop, Cover, and Hold on,” the website reads.

The chance of an earthquake of magnitude 6 or higher is one in 200, such an earthquake is possible but with a low probability. The chance of an earthquake of magnitude 7 or higher is one in 2,000, such an earthquake is possible but with a low probability.

USGS officials say their earthquake forecasts give them an understanding of the chances of having more earthquakes within a given time period in the affected area. They calculate this earthquake forecast using statistical analysis based on past earthquakes.

The forecast changes as time passes due to decline in the frequency of aftershocks, larger aftershocks that may trigger further earthquakes, and changes in forecast modeling based on the data collected for this earthquake sequence.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Martinsville first day of school

Updated: 6 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Kendall Davis reports

News

Grayson County schools assess earthquake damage

Updated: 15 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Joe Dashiell reports

Education

Roanoke County Public Schools offers new full-time Online Academy program

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
This Academy is now available free of tuition for high school aged Roanoke County residents.

Crime

Roanoke church preschool director indicted for embezzling money

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Keisha Christley allegedly embezzled money from the preschool at St. Marks’ Lutheran Church on Franklin Road in southwest Roanoke.

News

Admitted KKK leader who drove through crowd of protesters found guilty on multiple charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
An admitted KKK leader who drove through a crowd of protesters in Henrico in June has been found guilty on multiple charges.

Latest News

News

Virginia ABC launches online program aimed at preventing substance abuse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has launched a new program online that aims to prevent substance abuse among middle school-age students.

News

N.C. reports fewer than 1K new COVID-19 cases for first time in nearly 50 days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Before Monday, N.C. saw 47 consecutive days of at least 1,000 newly-confirmed cases.

Sports

JMU suspends fall sports competition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
James Madison University has suspended fall sports competition.

News

New grant program would help Richmond businesses damaged during riots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kate Albright, NBC12
The Stoney administration is asking Richmond City Council to put aside $500,000 to help businesses recover from damage sustained in recent riots.

News

Henry County crash leaves one dead, one injured

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The crash is under investigation. The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist.