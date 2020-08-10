Advertisement

Admitted KKK leader who drove through crowd of protesters found guilty on multiple charges

Harry H. Rogers
Harry H. Rogers(Henrico Jail)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An admitted KKK leader who drove through a crowd of protesters in Henrico in June has been found guilty on multiple charges.

Henrico Police say on June 7, Harry Rogers, 36, a Hanover County resident, drove his blue pickup truck into a crowd, injuring a cyclist. Initially, he was facing charges in connection with one protester, but after new video came to light, more charges were added.

[ Va. prosecutor: Man who drove through group of protesters is leader of KKK ]

Hate crimes were specifically added after a lead investigator in the case says KKK paraphernalia was found inside Rogers’ residence and in his car, including his robe and his Klan bible.

Rogers was found guilty of four misdemeanor assault charges but the judge did not convict Rogers on the hate-crime enhancement charges. The judge said the fact that the victims were white didn’t fit the hate-crime charges.

However, three attempted malicious wounding charges were certified to the grand jury for a Sept. 14 court date.

Rogers was previously denied bond by a judge on June 25 who said he “chose” to make his actions.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Martinsville first day of school

Updated: 6 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Kendall Davis reports

News

Grayson County schools assess earthquake damage

Updated: 16 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Joe Dashiell reports

Education

Roanoke County Public Schools offers new full-time Online Academy program

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
This Academy is now available free of tuition for high school aged Roanoke County residents.

Crime

Roanoke church preschool director indicted for embezzling money

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Keisha Christley allegedly embezzled money from the preschool at St. Marks’ Lutheran Church on Franklin Road in southwest Roanoke.

Latest News

News

Virginia ABC launches online program aimed at preventing substance abuse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has launched a new program online that aims to prevent substance abuse among middle school-age students.

News

2.2 magnitude aftershock reported near Sparta following Sunday earthquake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Barnett
The chance of an earthquake of magnitude 3 or higher is 57 percent, and it is most likely that as few as zero or as many as 57 such earthquakes may occur in the case that the sequence is re-invigorated by a larger aftershock.

News

N.C. reports fewer than 1K new COVID-19 cases for first time in nearly 50 days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Before Monday, N.C. saw 47 consecutive days of at least 1,000 newly-confirmed cases.

Sports

JMU suspends fall sports competition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
James Madison University has suspended fall sports competition.

News

New grant program would help Richmond businesses damaged during riots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kate Albright, NBC12
The Stoney administration is asking Richmond City Council to put aside $500,000 to help businesses recover from damage sustained in recent riots.

News

Henry County crash leaves one dead, one injured

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The crash is under investigation. The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist.