Four charged in gruesome animal abuse case caught on camera

Investigators say these four people all played a part in the gruesome abuse of goats caught on camera.
Investigators say these four people all played a part in the gruesome abuse of goats caught on camera.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Albright, NBC12
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Four people have been arrested and charged in a gruesome animal abuse case in Spotsylvania County.

Warning: some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

Back in June, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a home in the county where people were letting their dogs attack goats and abusing goats with a bat. A video related to the incident was found during a lengthy investigation.

When people at the home were initially questioned about the reports, they told deputies the goats were no longer there. One said the homeowner, Halie Morgan, previously had two goats but had someone pick them up when she found out they weren’t allowed in the neighborhood.

However, deputies found the story to be “far from the truth.” Both goats ended up being found dead on the property.

Investigators now say that video evidence shows four people played a part in the abuse - including the goats’ owner, Halie Morgan, 22. She was witnessed in the video encouraging two large dogs to attack the goats.

Police say a man - Andrew Haefele, 36 - used a large bat with spikes to hit the goats as they ran by him. Another man - Charles McKinney, 34 - is accused of using an object to cut the neck of one of the goats at is laid on the ground suffering.

A third man - Donald Compton, 35 - is also charged in connection with the abuse caught on camera.

All four suspects have been indicted in Spotsylvania County on numerous animal abuse charges.

Anyone with further information on the case should call 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.

