Advertisement

Grayson County schools assess earthquake damage

Independence Elementary has been cleared to reopen Tuesday
Structural engineer Todd Poff inspects Independence Elementary School in Grayson County after it was damaged by an earthquake Sunday morning.
Structural engineer Todd Poff inspects Independence Elementary School in Grayson County after it was damaged by an earthquake Sunday morning.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ) -Officials in Grayson County were busy Monday assessing the damage to school buildings that were set to open later this week.

At least four of the seven public schools in the county were damaged during Sunday’s earthquake.

Late Monday afternoon, one was cleared for occupancy, and others were still being inspected.

Standing outside Independence Elementary School, the damage isn’t obvious.

But on closer inspection you can see the cracks in the exterior bricks, running from a point near the roof almost all the way to the ground.

In the gymnasium, Superintendent Kelly Wilmore showed us more evidence of the earthquake’s power, more cracks in the cinder-block wall behind the stage.

“We feel pretty good that we’re going to be okay,” Wilmore told WDBJ7, “but we want the pros in here to double-check behind.”

By early afternoon, Todd Poff was on the case. A structural engineer with OWPR in Blacksburg, he inspected each trouble-spot.

“The brick is just a veneer,” he said after inspecting one area where cracks were found, “so hopefully this is just an aesthetic problem.”

With the social-distancing that COVID-19 requires, Wilmore said he can’t afford to lose much space.

But safety comes first, and the superintendent said the school system will do what it must to keep moving forward.

“It’s given us another puzzle to solve,” Wilmore said. “Welcome to 2020.”

The school year was supposed to begin on Thursday, but officials have delayed the start of classes until next Tuesday, allowing time for any aftershocks, and a thorough inspection.

Late Monday afternoon, the engineer reported that Independence Elementary School can reopen safely on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Martinsville City Schools students and parents get through the first day of the school year virtually

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Davis
Students in Martinsville completed their first day of the school year from home on Monday, as school will be one hundred percent virtual until new COVID-19 cases in the area slow down.

News

Bath County Schools tackle bus logistics

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The students and the driver will be required to wear a mask on board and there will only be one student per seat unless they’re coming from the same home.

News

Liberty Board Chairman named acting President

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
All members of the Board of Trustees supported the Executive Committee's choice, according to the school.

News

SAVE71: Alumi-led group forms to demand leadership reform at Liberty University

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Anne
SAVE71 launched Monday. Its website details years of controversies set off by Liberty University leadership and Falwell. “I don’t think Liberty University has ever experienced a moment like this before,” said alumnus Dustin Wahl.

Latest News

News

Henry County students' first day

Updated: 1 hours ago
Families without internet access are encouraged to visit the school to download assignments.

News

Martinsville first day of school

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kendall Davis reports

News

Grayson County schools assess earthquake damage

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Joe Dashiell reports

Education

Roanoke County Public Schools offers new full-time Online Academy program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
This Academy is now available free of tuition for high school aged Roanoke County residents.

Crime

Roanoke church preschool director indicted for embezzling money

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Keisha Christley allegedly embezzled money from the preschool at St. Marks’ Lutheran Church on Franklin Road in southwest Roanoke.

News

Admitted KKK leader who drove through crowd of protesters found guilty on multiple charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
An admitted KKK leader who drove through a crowd of protesters in Henrico in June has been found guilty on multiple charges.