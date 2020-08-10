Advertisement

Henry County crash leaves one dead, one injured

Henry County Fatal Crash-Route 57
Henry County Fatal Crash-Route 57(BTW21)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash in Henry County Thursday left one person dead and another injured.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Route 57, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of a Toyota Corolla was traveling east when he crossed the center line and hit a Ford Escape head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, 33-year-old Michael Leon Hall, Jr. of Bassett, was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

(Video courtesy BTW21)

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation. The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist.

