Hot weather continues with increasing storm chances this week

Numerous storms expect by mid-week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A weak area of high pressure will continue to hold on to our region today with just an isolated storm possible. The weather pattern changes for the rest of the week. A trough of low pressure and a frontal boundary will be draped across the region by midweek. This will stall out across the area giving us a increasing chance of showers and storms for the rest of the week. It looks like it will even stick around through the weekend. This unsettled weather pattern could continue past this weekend.

Our hot weather continues with increasing chances of showers and storms.
Our hot weather continues with increasing chances of showers and storms.(WDBJ)

MONDAY

Mild and muggy with areas of fog expected in the morning. Once the fog clears we will once again see mostly sunny skies with a few storms possible in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s and 90s.

A few more storms expected on Monday afternoon.
A few more storms expected on Monday afternoon.(Grey)

TUESDAY

We’ll see another mostly sunny start to our day, but will follow that up with a few more clouds in the afternoon. We continue to increase our chances of showers and storms. Our high climbs close to 92 with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY

We’ll end up with a mix of sun and clouds as our humidity levels will be on the increase. We have a 50% chance of showers and storms as our high climbs close to 90.

REST OF THE WEEK

Models are showing a front moving into the Ohio River Valley and lingering there for the middle and the end of the week. This will increases storm chances during the afternoon/evening and pushes down temperatures a little closer to average. Heavy rain could pose a risk of localized flash flooding. Highs toward the end of the week will hold in the mid 80s.

Daily chances of storms by mid-week.
Daily chances of storms by mid-week.(WDBJ7 Weather)

THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center and NOAA released the mid-season predictions for the rest of the hurricane season. It’s looking very busy and potentially a record-setting season with 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes (CAT 3 or higher). Here is the latest look at the Atlantic. There is a 60% chance of development with a tropical wave off the coast of Africa.

There's a 60% chance of tropical development of the coast of Africa.
There's a 60% chance of tropical development of the coast of Africa.(WDBJ)

