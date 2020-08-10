Liberty Board Chairman named acting President

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Board Chairman Jerry Prevo has been named the Acting President of Liberty University, according to the school.

He accepted the appointment that was made by the Executive Committee of the Board and will assume his responsibilities immediately.

“I want to thank my fellow board members for having confidence that I could be entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the Acting President during this time of Jerry Falwell, Jr’s indefinite leave of absence,” adds Dr. Prevo. “We have a world-class leadership team at Liberty University who will support me in running our operations on a day-to-day basis and fulfilling our spiritual mission unabated: Training Champions for Christ. Please pray for us as well as the Falwell family as we embark on our academic year and so we may continue to be united in our common purpose and our faith in Christ.”

A member of the Liberty University Board of Trustees since 1996, Dr. Prevo has held the position of Chairman since 2003. After a span of 47 years serving the community of Anchorage, Alaska, he recently retired as the Senior Pastor of Anchorage Baptist Temple. During his time with the church, it became one of the largest churches in Alaska, and largest school in the state.

The move follows the August 7 announcement of Jerry Falwell, Jr.‘s indefinite leave of absence. Dr. Prevo will suspend his role as Chairman of the Liberty University Board of Trustees during his tenure as Acting President.

All members of the Board of Trustees supported the Executive Committee’s choice, according to the school.

