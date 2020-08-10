Advertisement

Martinsville City Schools students and parents get through the first day of the school year virtually

Students in Martinsville completed their first day of the school year from home on Monday, as school will be one hundred percent virtual until new COVID-19 cases in the area slow down.
Mom, Shelby White, and Martinsville High School senior, Ashley Bratcher, open their virtual assignment.(Staff)
By Kendall Davis
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s never been a, “first day of schools,” like this one at Martinsville City Schools.

Not one student will walk through the halls to class, instead they’ll be walking through the hall at home, to their laptop.

“It’s kind of different for me because I’m the mom who take the pictures and follows them to the car and things like that.” said parent, Shelby White.

Monday was the first day of Ashley Bratcher’s senior year at Martinsville High School.

<Bratcher> It's not as exciting as it used to be because I'm not in school anymore, doing it through the computer so I just got to do what I got to do.

Even though Bratcher says there’s a few perks that come with learning from home, she says there is nothing like being at schools.

“When she said this morning she wanted to go to school to be with her friends it got a little emotional for me but I know its just for the safety of the kids.” said White.

Student in Martinsville all will attend live classes on zoom, as their teachers stream from the classroom.

Bratcher and her bestfriend have two classes together and they’ll be working together to make sure they stay on track.

Bratcher and her mom hope they’ll get to have a true, “first day of senior year” experience before the school year is over.

“Once they open up when it’s safe it might be like a first day do-over and hopefully they can do their activities and get with their friends.”

There were posted on social media from parents with questions and concerns about accessing their classes.

Parents are encouraged to reach out to their schools for assistance.

