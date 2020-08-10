N.C. reports fewer than 1K new COVID-19 cases for first time in nearly 50 days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday for the first time in 48 days.

The state confirmed 626 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 136,844 lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic began. It is not known how many of the total cases are still active.

Before Monday, N.C. saw 47 consecutive days of at least 1,000 newly-confirmed cases.

Four more coronavirus-related deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,172. Currently, there are 1,111 patients hospitalized with the virus. That’s a rise of 2 compared to Sunday.

By Monday, 2,001,919 tests had been completed in the state.

