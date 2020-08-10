Advertisement

N.C. reports fewer than 1K new COVID-19 cases for first time in nearly 50 days

Before Monday, N.C. saw 47 consecutive days of at least 1,000 newly-confirmed cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19 cases across the state. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday for the first time in 48 days.

The state confirmed 626 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 136,844 lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic began. It is not known how many of the total cases are still active.

Four more coronavirus-related deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,172. Currently, there are 1,111 patients hospitalized with the virus. That’s a rise of 2 compared to Sunday.

By Monday, 2,001,919 tests had been completed in the state.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

