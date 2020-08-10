Advertisement

Number of new COVID cases in Virginia drops; one new death reported

COVID 19
COVID 19(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 100,749 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning. That’s up from 100,086 reported Sunday, a 663-case increase. That’s down from the 897-case increase reported from Saturday to Sunday. New-case increases had been above 1,000 the previous several days.

3,942 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,327 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 2,326 reported Sunday. 1,257,605 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.4 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.6 percent reported Sunday.

1,251 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday, down from Sunday’s 1,200, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 12,961 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

