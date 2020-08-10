Advertisement

One dead following Charlotte Co. crash; trucker charged with reckless driving

By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Charlotte County.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. August 6. Virginia State Police responded to the intersection of Highway 59 and Ingleside Lane.

According to state police, a tractor trailer was backing up on 59, causing the trailer to cross the center line, when a Saab traveling in the opposite direction came around the curve and hit the trailer.

The driver of the Saab, 79-year-old Daniel Walsh, of Drakes Branch, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 33-year-old Brandon Davis, of Norfolk, was wearing a seatbelt and not injured. He was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation by the VSP.

