Roanoke County Public Schools offers new full-time Online Academy program

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County School officials have been working for the past several years to create a full-time virtual program called RCPS Online Academy. This academy is now available free of tuition for high school-aged Roanoke County residents.

A student can have a complete path to graduation through this academy. This is different than virtual learning in that the virtual learning is on pace with the students in school. With virtual learning, you also have the option to switch back to in-person classes. In contrast, the online academy offers courses that are self-paced, and if you enroll, you are committed to this program for the rest of the school year.

Homeschool students who enroll in the academy can now be eligible for all extracurriculars and school functions.

“This gives people an option. It just gives them something they can look at, see if it fits with their plan for their child, and if it does, it’s there, and we offer it to Roanoke County residents,” Joe LeGault, supervisor for RCPS Online, said.

Close to 300 students have enrolled in the Online Academy so far. For more information on the academy, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.