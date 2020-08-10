State police investigating fatal Patrick Co. crash

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Patrick County Sunday.

The crash involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Nissan Titan. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Route 58.

The motorcyclist was traveling west when he crossed the center line and hit the Nissan. The motorcycle driver, 70-year-old Ronald Eugene Elliott, of Ridgeway, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The Nissan driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

