16-year-old learns how to paint masterpieces during quarantine

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes the world needs a little color.

“It started like a week after school closed, my dad was just sitting in his recliner watching Bob Ross, and I go ‘wow, this guy is really really good.‘”

It can be found in a myriad of places, including old you-tube videos. 16-year-old Daniel Terry didn’t have the kind of tools Bob Ross did, but he had an old water color set.

“First I didn’t have that many colors to start with, so I had to mix my own, but it came when I was going to a dollar store, I saw an acrylic paint set and thought, I think I’ll try that,” said Terry.

That thought and action turned into a full library display case of Terry’s work. It was an exhibit Moneta and Smith Mountain Lake Library manager Jennifer Golston didn’t have to seek out.

“No I didn’t, it came right to me! In the form of a bookmark from Daniel, and I knew right away I wanted to have him display his work.”

Daniel is modest. And a quick worker. His pieces take just 20 minutes to the longest one taking 2 hours.

“That’s mind blowing. My mother was an art major in college so I know how long it took her to do paintings and it was more than 20 to 30 minutes to a couple of hours depending on the size of the canvas,” said Golston.

A little color can go a long way, and oftentimes in life it doesn’t matter where it comes from or how it starts, just that it exists.

“Favorite part is right at the end, just thinking wow, I can’t believe I actually did that,” said Terry.

Daniel’s artwork will be on display at the Moneta/SML Library until August 29th. He’s not currently selling his pieces, but he’s willing to listen to any offers.

