After school programs turned daycares provide learning environments for students while parents work

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - While it’s not actual in-person school, it’s close enough.

“Socialization, being able to play and life and jump around and have fun with their peers.” said Marisa Womack, Operations Director at Boy’s and Girl’s Club of the Blue Ridge.

Both the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of the Blue Ridge and the Martinsville-Henry County YMCA started emergency care programs when schools shut down in the spring.

“That’s a big deal to keep the economy going in the city and county.” said Martinsville YMCA CEO. Brad Kinkema.

Kinkema says they currently have 70 students who have been split into groups and put in different classrooms.

“They have a time for learning which they are in the classroom with their I-pad or whatever they use then they also do recreational activities and things like that.” said Kinkema.

The Boy’s and Girl’s Club has 99 students enrolled and have placed them at three different locations.

Womack says kids have taken their safety seriously.

“When we tell them they need to distance or when we remind them even though they are children and try to touch each other, they take it into consideration in safety and health that they follow the rules.” said Womack.

As there have been some minor hiccups with virtual learning that the staff is working fix, Womack says the trust from parents has made this process easier for kids to learn.

The Boy’s and Girl’s club is also sanitizing surfaces every 30 minutes and encouraging student to sanitize their hands often.

There is currently a waiting list for the YMCA program however there are still a few spots left with the Boy’s and Girl’s Club.

