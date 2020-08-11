Botetourt County hosts COVID vaccine discussion

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County is offering a free, virtual community education session Tuesday evening.

The goal is to learn more about the research and quest for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The session will feature a public health specialist who says even though the push for a vaccine is moving quickly she trusts that the FDA wouldn’t approve something that wasn’t safe.

“I would want them to educate themselves and fully understand that it is safe and get the vaccine. I think it is going to be critical for everyone to be vaccinated for us to stop this transmission,” Dr. Elizabeth Leffel said.

Leffel is a Botetourt County native and the President of Leffel Consulting Group, a scientific and regulatory consulting group. She is also an acting emergency planner for the Roanoke City – Alleghany Health Districts.

The session goes live at 7 p.m. here. You can also submit questions to Leffel at this link.

