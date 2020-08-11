Advertisement

Botetourt County hosts COVID vaccine discussion

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County is offering a free, virtual community education session Tuesday evening.

The goal is to learn more about the research and quest for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The session will feature a public health specialist who says even though the push for a vaccine is moving quickly she trusts that the FDA wouldn’t approve something that wasn’t safe.

“I would want them to educate themselves and fully understand that it is safe and get the vaccine. I think it is going to be critical for everyone to be vaccinated for us to stop this transmission,” Dr. Elizabeth Leffel said.

Leffel is a Botetourt County native and the President of Leffel Consulting Group, a scientific and regulatory consulting group. She is also an acting emergency planner for the Roanoke City – Alleghany Health Districts.

The session goes live at 7 p.m. here. You can also submit questions to Leffel at this link.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Worldwide virus cases top 20 million, doubling in six weeks

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD, ELAINE KURTENBACH and MARK STEVENSON
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

Coronavirus

Pac-12, Big Ten ponder fall football as another school punts

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
Officials in the Big Ten and Pac-12 resumed discussions Tuesday about whether college football should be played this fall as another program decided to punt on its coming season because of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

How to protect kids from digital eye strain during pandemic

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Digital eye strain was an issue before COVID-19, but now it’s a bigger one, with some kids spending more time on their devices.

Coronavirus

Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

Latest News

Coronavirus

What do the kids say? K-12 students sound off on school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Anxious parents around the country are looking to schools that have already opened for signs of how it might go.

Coronavirus

Schools grapple with uncertainty about reopening amid coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

Entertainment

Carolina Country Music Fest postponed until 2021; headliners to return

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The festival is now set to be held from June 10, 2021, to June 13, 2021.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive test percentage up slightly in Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,267,512 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 7.5 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 7.4 percent reported Monday.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By NICK PERRY
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.

National Politics

Dems say Trump’s payroll tax break weakens Social Security

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With more than 60 million beneficiaries, Social Security is funded by a 12.4% payroll tax evenly divided between employees and employers. Deferral could mean that up to $100 billion in payments would be delayed.