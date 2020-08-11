Advertisement

Bracing for what’s next, Lynchburg organization prepares for potential homelessness surge

"The pandemic has been, of course, devastating in so many ways, and we have been sort of bracing for that to create a domino effect in the house world as well.”
"The pandemic has been, of course, devastating in so many ways, and we have been sort of bracing for that to create a domino effect in the house world as well.”(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Anne
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just days ago, Virginia’s Supreme Court agreed to a moratorium on eviction proceedings, to help prevent residential evictions resulting from financial hardships caused by COVID-19.

Despite a poverty rate of about 22 percent, according to Data USA, Lynchburg’s homeless population has dwindled. “What’s been interesting is, so far, we’ve seen a reduction in homelessness,” explained Kristen Nolen, the director of housing services at Miriam’s House.

Homelessness in the Hill City is down from 279 to 161 people over the last two years.

Nolan says the decrease is due to the eviction moratorium as well as state and federal COVID-19 funding. But, the looming COVID-19 crisis is what has Nolen holding her breath. “The pandemic has been, of course, devastating in so many ways, and we have been sort of bracing for that to create a domino effect in the house world as well,” Nolan explained. “Right Now, we’re just in this holding pattern, kind of bracing to see what’s going to happen.”

Nolan says, when relief funds dry up, homelessness will likely surge.

To prepare, Miriam’s house is sorting through different housing interventions. “We know that the answer to homelessness is housing, and so we’re continuing to look for ways to increase the resources we have an agency to help people who fall into homelessness to become housed again,” Nolan explained.

If you encounter someone who is homeless, Nolan said to reach out to Miriam’s House to help. You can find more information by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grayson County Schools earthquake damage update

Updated: 5 minutes ago
A structural engineer inspected Independence Elementary and three other schools on Monday, and found that most of the damage was minor.

News

Three years later: Foundation continues to keep Heather Heyer’s memory alive

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Anne
The Heather Heyer Foundation was created in memory of Heyer, who was killed during the riots.

News

Northam announces Main Street grants for handful of our hometowns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The program is meant to “reenergize development of downtown communities, while utilizing their cultural assets and character.”

Education

Liberty cancels 2020 Commencement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Commencement was scheduled for Sept. 11-12, 2020

Latest News

News

N.C. dog dies after testing positive for virus that causes COVID-19 in humans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Pet owners who are concerned about the health of their dog are urged to contact their veterinarian to discuss the dog’s symptoms prior to bringing them in.

Coronavirus

Botetourt County hosts COVID vaccine discussion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The session will feature a public health specialist who says even though the push for a vaccine is moving quickly she trusts that the FDA wouldn’t approve something that wasn’t safe.

Local

Danville apartments to be named after former mayor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
An apartment complex in Danville will be named after City Council member and former mayor Sherman M. Saunders.

Crime

Rich Creek Police warning businesses about counterfeit bills

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The police department said it has received reports of counterfeit $20 bills.

Crime

Six arrested in Amherst County patrol sweep

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Six people have been arrested in Amherst County as a result of citizen complaints about criminal activity in several places.

Forecast

Tuesday, August 11, Noon Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago