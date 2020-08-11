Advertisement

Breakfast, lunch free of charge at Floyd County Public Schools

By Jen Cardone
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) -

Starting Tuesday for the first day at Floyd County Public Schools, students will be able to get breakfast and lunch free of charge.

This comes through a national community eligibility program in the National School Lunch and Breakfast programs.

Superintendent Dr. John Wheeler said as long as participation is high, there will be no charge. He said it’s a program he has working to bring to the district for four years now.

“We want to make sure all our kids eat these meals and understand that we will get them to their homes in this unusual time where not all students will be in school every day,” Wheeler said.

Virtual students will have all meals delivered home once a week. In persons students take the remainder of them home on their last in person day of the week.

Floyd got approval for the program on Friday.

