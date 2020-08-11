Advertisement

Breastfeeding with confidence; 3-day webinar

Dr. Kimmie Chernichky is not letting COVID-19 stop her from bringing resources to the public
By Melissa Gaona
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -

CHERNICHKY FAMILY CHIROPRACTIC AND STAR LACTATION PARTNER TO BRING VIRTUAL BREASTFEEDING RESOURCE TO THE ROANOKE AREA AMIDST COVID RESTRICTIONS

COVID-19 has brought a series of challenges in hosting in-person events. However, Dr. Kimmie Chernichky, a Certified Prenatal/Pediatric Chiropractor and owner of Chernichky Family Chiropractic in Daleville, has not let that stop her from providing much-needed prenatal, pregnancy, and newborn care resources to the public.

She will host her second virtual webinar, which is open for registration, August 11 – 13. Breastfeeding with Confidence: A 3-Part Guide to Breastfeeding, Pumping, and Troubleshooting is a nearly 3-hour series where participants will learn valuable information about how to prepare for and manage breastfeeding, what to expect during this part of parenthood, best practices for pumping and returning to work, and overall breastfeeding support.

Dr. Kimmie will draw on her education in pediatric care in chiropractic, years of working hands-on with breastfeeding clients at her practice, and her own personal experience for the class. In addition, Katherine Havener, owner of Star Lactation, will join her as co-host during the series.

Katherine Havener is an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (the highest designation among the breastfeeding community), prior La Leche League leader, and has taken advanced training in structural issues that can affect breastfeeding. She, too, has worked with hundreds of clients on their breastfeeding journey and has personally breastfed all 4 of her daughters.

“Social distancing shouldn’t mean that new moms don’t feel supported and empowered as they transition into motherhood! We wanted to make sure that high quality lactation support and education was available to the women of our community, even if it’s not the way you envisioned it would be” says Dr. Kimmie Chernichky.

The class will benefit Reaching Our Sisters Everywhere (Rose), in an effort to further their mission of improving access to breastfeeding in the Black community.

· Breastfeeding with Confidence: A 3-Part Guide to Breastfeeding, Pumping, and Troubleshooting

· Virtual Class held August 11 – 13

· $25 – all ticket sales are being donated to Breastfeeding ROSE

· Registration is open now: https://bit.ly/2WDhiY3

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

