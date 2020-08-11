Advertisement

Carolina Country Music Fest postponed until 2021; headliners to return

Carolina Country Music Fest
Carolina Country Music Fest(WMBF)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest has been postponed, festival organizers announced Tuesday morning.

“The uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 made it increasingly clear that moving CCMF to 2021 was the best decision to protect the health and safety of fans, the community, artists, and CCMF staff. We appreciate everyone’s patience and support as we worked tirelessly with the obstacles surrounding, yet again, the CCMF postponement,” CCMF said on its website.

The festival is now set to be held June 10, 2021, to June 13, 2021.

Organizers said headliners who were set to perform at this year’s festival - Jake Owen, Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and Eric Church - will return in 2021.

The festival has been in jeopardy, as restrictions prohibiting ‘concert venues’ from operating remain in place by order of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s unfortunate that we won’t have a CCMF this year,” organizer Bob Durkin told the Myrtle Beach City Council during Tuesday’s meeting.

Durkin said 2020 has been hard on his industry since it relies on mass gatherings.

“It will be greatly missed this year, especially from our business community,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said about CCMF’s postponement.

For 2020 CCMF refund information, click here.

