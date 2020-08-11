COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive test percentage up slightly in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 101,745 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning. That’s up from 100,749 reported Monday, a 996-case increase. That’s up from the 663-case increase reported from Sunday to Monday. New-case increases had been above 1,000 for several days, partially because of a testing backlog.

4,033 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 2,344 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 2,327 reported Monday. 1,267,512 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.5 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 7.4 percent reported Monday.

1,293 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday, up from Monday’s 1,251, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 13,152 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

