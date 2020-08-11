Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive test percentage up slightly in Virginia

(AP Images)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 101,745 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning. That’s up from 100,749 reported Monday, a 996-case increase. That’s up from the 663-case increase reported from Sunday to Monday. New-case increases had been above 1,000 for several days, partially because of a testing backlog.

4,033 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,344 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 2,327 reported Monday. 1,267,512 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.5 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 7.4 percent reported Monday.

1,293 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday, up from Monday’s 1,251, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 13,152 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases top 20 million, doubling in 45 days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD, ELAINE KURTENBACH and MARK STEVENSON
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

Coronavirus

Russia registers virus vaccine, Putin’s daughter given it

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NICK PERRY
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.

National Politics

Dems say Trump’s payroll tax break weakens Social Security

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With more than 60 million beneficiaries, Social Security is funded by a 12.4% payroll tax evenly divided between employees and employers. Deferral could mean that up to $100 billion in payments would be delayed.

Latest News

Education

Facing a return to the classroom, some teachers choose to resign

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
Districts across our regions have had teachers resign, including Roanoke and Montgomery Counties.

National

Secret service involved in shooting outside White House

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
President Trump ushered out of a press briefing as US Secret Service responded to shots fired near the White House.

National Politics

States strain to carry out Trump order on unemployment aid

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Governors and state labor department officials around the country are scrambling to figure out if it is feasible to implement President Donald Trump’s executive order to partially extend enhanced unemployment insurance for millions of Americans struggling to find work in the pandemic-scarred economy.

Coronavirus

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the world reach 20 million

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By MICHELLE R. SMITH and LAUREN WEBER
Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases burned out, dozens of state and local public health officials around the country have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.

Coronavirus

In virus talks, Pelosi holds firm; Mnuchin wants a deal

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and LISA MASCARO
With Republicans again balking at big government bailouts, Democratic leaders are holding firm. They are using their leverage to force President Donald Trump into a politically risky standoff over help for millions of Americans.

National

COVID: Cases increase, kids go back to school

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase even as some school open their doors to students.