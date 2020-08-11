Custodians’ vital role in the safe return of Montgomery County students

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - School custodians have never been more important as districts prepare to send kids back to the classroom in the midst of a pandemic.

Tuesday, Aug. 11, Montgomery County Public Schools is holding an on-site job fair at the administration building in Christiansburg. It’s hope is to hire 20 new temporary but full-time custodians by the start of school.

Deep and thorough cleaning is nothing new for the school district.

“The cleaners we’re using are the same cleaners we’ve been using,” Brenda Drake, public information officer for MCPS, said.

She added that increased frequency of cleaning has been standard procedure when there’s been illness in the schools.

“Now we’re doing that extra thorough cleaning all the time in every school building,” Drake said. “There doesn’t need to be a case of illness for that to happen.”

Leading the charge is David Hodge, a 40-year veteran of MCPS’s custodial force. He walked WDBJ7 through some of the enhanced cleaning procedures, including electrostatic cleaners.

“As you can see it, it just comes out as this fine mist,” Hodge explained. “So at the end of the day, we will spray and wipe down the desks. And it’s really quick as you can see. And what electrostatic does is wrap itself. You can see it start to cover the chairs and it literally just collects.”

The mist acts as a protective covering over the disinfectants that were previously applied to the furniture.

“So it’s a two layer disinfecting/sanitizing,” Drake said. “And they’ll be doing that every single day. They’ll also be doing that on Wednesdays, our deep cleaning days, where they’ll also have specific focus on those high touch areas.”

They’re going as touch free as possible with lid-less trashcans and automatic towel dispensers. They’ve added Plexiglas barriers around front office desks, mobile hand sanitizing stations and additional soaps and sanitizers in classrooms.

With all these changes in place, Montgomery County Public Schools is excited to bring students back.

“They’ve been gone since March and our buildings are lonely without them,” Drake said.

But to prepare for their return, the role of the custodian is being elevated to even higher importance.

“I want to do everything as safe,” Hodge said. “I want to make sure we’re cleaning surfaces and make sure we’re providing a clean, healthy surface for anyone who comes in to learn in our schools.”

After four decades of service, he knows a thing or two about how to prevent the spread of germs.

“In the past I used a gun handheld, but now I need a little more capacity so I’m using a backpack that hold two and a half gallons of water,” Hodge said.

However, he also wants to remind parents that no matter how much cleaning they do, germs still present a livable risk.

“There’s always been risk with flu viruses and other things that students pass around,” he said.

“We can never get rid of those things completely,” Drake added. “Germs are living organisms and living bodies, but our goal is to have as few as humanly possible”

And that’s why Hodge and the rest of MCPS is in need of extra help during the 20-21 school year.

“I said it this way, we didn’t really change what clean is,” Hodge said. “Clean is the removal of all unwanted matter. And we’ve been working hard in our school systems all these years to make sure we provide that service.”

Tuesday’s job fair is from noon to 6 p.m. at the school board office in Christiansburg.

All positions have flexible hours. Walk-in interviews will be accepted, but participants can also request virtual interviews by calling 540-382-5100.

The district is also in need of substitute bus drivers and day care aides.

Starting pay includes:

• Custodians: $13

• Substitute Bus Drivers: $16.29

• Day Care Aides: $12.46

