Grayson County schools deal with earthquake damage

INDEPENDNCE, Va. (WDBJ) -Most of the Grayson County schools that were damaged in Sunday’s earthquake have been cleared to reopen, but one, Grayson County High School, still requires some attention.

A structural engineer inspected Independence Elementary and three other schools on Monday, and found most of the damage was minor.

School officials have shut down the old gym at Grayson County High School, while they evaluate a pillar that was damaged near the stage.

It might require some structural support.

Kelly Wilmore is Grayson County’s School Superintendent.

“We’re feeling really good right now,” Wilmore said Tuesday afternoon. “If we can get the gym taken care of on Friday, we’ll feel good about starting on Tuesday.”

The school year was supposed to start this Thursday, but the opening was delayed until next week because of the earthquake.

