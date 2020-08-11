Advertisement

Hot conditions continue today with scattered showers and storms

Rain and storm chances increase by the middle of the week.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A weak area of high pressure will slowly move away from our area today and tomorrow. This will allow a few showers and storms to develop today. The weather pattern changes for the rest of the week. A trough of low pressure and a frontal boundary will be draped across the region by midweek. This will stall out across the area, giving us a increasing chance of showers and storms for the rest of the week. It looks like it will even stick around through the weekend. This unsettled weather pattern could continue past this weekend.

TUESDAY

We’ll see a good amount of sunshine early followed by more clouds this afternoon. We continue to increase our chances of showers and storms. Our high climbs close to 91 with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

We could see a few more showers and storms today. Some storms may contain some heavy rainfall.
We could see a few more showers and storms today. Some storms may contain some heavy rainfall.

WEDNESDAY

A slow-moving front will approach the region by Wednesday, stalling over the area. This will bring a southerly push of tropical air leading to more numerous showers and increased intensity of rainfall. Highs on Wednesday climb close to 90. Watch out for the potential of localized flash flooding.

Shower chances increase Wednesday as a front nears the region.
Shower chances increase Wednesday as a front nears the region.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY - SATURDAY

Models are showing a front lingering over the Carolinas from the middle of the week and into the weekend. This will increases storm chances during the afternoon/evening and pushes down temperatures a little closer to average. Slow-moving rain and storms could bring heavy rain at times, increasing the risk of localized flash flooding. Highs toward the end of the week will hold in the mid 80s.

A front stalls over the area Thursday and lingers into the weekend with numerous showers and storms.
A front stalls over the area Thursday and lingers into the weekend with numerous showers and storms.

THE WEEKEND

The weekend remains unsettled as the front remains nearby. We’ll know more as we get closer, but Saturday appears to be the soggier of the two weekend days. Follow the forecast closely if you have outdoor plans.

THE TROPICS

Here is the latest look at the Atlantic. There is a 70% chance of development with a tropical wave in the middle of the Atlantic in the next 48 hours. If it strengthens, the next name would be Josephine. This is another one of those storms we really want to track as it heads towards the east coast of the United States.

Here's the latest on the tropical wave out in the Atlantic Ocean.
Here's the latest on the tropical wave out in the Atlantic Ocean.

