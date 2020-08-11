Liberty cancels 2020 Commencement

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University has canceled its 2020 Commencement ceremony scheduled for Sept. 11-12, saying, “At this time, we feel that the COVID-19 situation has not changed enough for us to host such a large number of people on our campus.”

The school began its announcement to those registered, “Commencement has been a long-standing tradition, a time to celebrate our graduates’ accomplishments and rejoice with those who have supported them during their journey. The year 2020 has brought significant uncertainty and unforeseen changes. With the unprecedented times this year has brought us, we planned to hold Commencement. However, we want to keep the health, well-being, and safety of our graduates and their guests our utmost priority.”

The Class of 2020 will be celebrated during next year’s Commencement May 14-15, 2021.

Visit the Commencement webpage for more on ceremony details.

