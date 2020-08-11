Lynchburg area achieves functional zero for homeless veterans

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg and surrounding counties have reached a landmark in helping veterans.

Tuesday the city and other organizations announced the area has reached functional zero for veteran homelessness.

That standard means that fewer veterans are experiencing homelessness than can be housed.

The area had as many as 20 homeless veterans in January of last year, but has since brought that number down to one.

“They’re our family members, our coworkers, our neighbors and ensuring they have a safe place to call home is one of the ways we can honor their service,” said Sarah Quarantotto, Miriam’s House executive director.

Lynchburg and its four surrounding counties are only the 12th community in the nation to reach this achievement.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.