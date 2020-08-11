Advertisement

Lynchburg area achieves functional zero for homeless veterans

A chart shows the decline of homeless veterans in the Lynchburg area.
A chart shows the decline of homeless veterans in the Lynchburg area.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg and surrounding counties have reached a landmark in helping veterans.

Tuesday the city and other organizations announced the area has reached functional zero for veteran homelessness.

That standard means that fewer veterans are experiencing homelessness than can be housed.

The area had as many as 20 homeless veterans in January of last year, but has since brought that number down to one.

“They’re our family members, our coworkers, our neighbors and ensuring they have a safe place to call home is one of the ways we can honor their service,” said Sarah Quarantotto, Miriam’s House executive director.

Lynchburg and its four surrounding counties are only the 12th community in the nation to reach this achievement.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD looks to add more officers to force

Updated: 28 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

News

After school programs turned daycares provide learning environments for students while parents work

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Davis
As COVID-19 cases increase, in Martinsville and Henry County after school programs have transformed into daycares to help parents. Schools started virtually this week.

News

Schools work to build substitute roster

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
While teachers prepare their classrooms, districts are making sure their sidelines are stacked with substitutes to fill in if needed.

News

Lynchburg Police Department seeks to add 26 police officer positions to force

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say the need is there as the city's population grows and as the department seeks to engage the community more.

Latest News

News

Grayson County Schools earthquake damage update

Updated: 1 hours ago
A structural engineer inspected Independence Elementary and three other schools on Monday, and found that most of the damage was minor.

News

Three years later: Foundation continues to keep Heather Heyer’s memory alive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
The Heather Heyer Foundation was created in memory of Heyer, who was killed during the riots.

News

Bracing for what’s next, Lynchburg organization prepares for potential homelessness surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Homelessness in the Hill City is down from 279 to 161 people.

News

Northam announces Main Street grants for handful of our hometowns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The program is meant to “reenergize development of downtown communities, while utilizing their cultural assets and character.”

Education

Liberty cancels 2020 Commencement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Commencement was scheduled for Sept. 11-12, 2020

News

N.C. dog dies after testing positive for virus that causes COVID-19 in humans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Pet owners who are concerned about the health of their dog are urged to contact their veterinarian to discuss the dog’s symptoms prior to bringing them in.