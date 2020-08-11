Advertisement

Lynchburg Police searching for suspects following armed robbery at downtown Travelodge

(WIFR)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for two people involved in an armed robbery early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of the robbery at the Travelodge on Main Street just after 1:30 a.m. LPD said three men forced their way into a hotel room and assaulted two people inside.

The robbers were armed and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers located and arrested one suspect, 55-year-old Jerry Hancock, of Lynchburg. He is being charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, entering a dwelling to commit robbery and two counts of assault and battery.

The police department is still searching for the other two robbers, only described as “unknown males.”

Anyone with information or with video in the area of the crime is asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

