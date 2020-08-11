Northam announces Main Street grants for handful of our hometowns

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A total of 18 Main Street Investment Grants were awarded to areas across the commonwealth for a combined $278,000 Tuesday by Governor Ralph Northam as a part of the state’s COVID-19 economic recovery strategy.

The program is meant to “reenergize development of downtown communities, while utilizing their cultural assets and character.” Funds were given to recipients that are part of either the “Downtown Investment Grants” or “Commercial District Affiliate” categories to be used for projects like downtown revitalization, market studies, streetscape improvements and town murals.

Downtown Investment grants are geared toward design and economic vitality efforts in historic downtown neighborhoods within designated Virginia Main Street communities.

Commercial District Affiliate grants are directed toward efforts in historic commercial neighborhoods within over 90 Virginia Main Street affiliate communities.

According to the announcement from the Governor’s Office:

"The following localities or organizations have been awarded $25,000 in Virginia Main Street Downtown Investment Grants:

· Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. | Culpeper Downtown Revitalization Campaign

· Destination Downtown South Boston | Small Business Recovery After COVID-19

· Downtown Danville Association | Bricks and Clicks – Danville

· Downtown Franklin Association | S.O.S. – Sustain Our (Main) Street

· Downtown Lynchburg Association | Downtown Lynchburg Market Study and Positioning Plan

· Downtown Wytheville, Inc. | Downtown Wytheville Small Business Celebration

· Fredericksburg VA Main Street, Inc. | Downtown Fredericksburg Streetscape Improvements

· Luray Downtown Initiative | Get Out of Your Car in Luray

· St. Paul Tomorrow, Inc. | St. Paul’s Got You Covered

The following localities or organizations have been awarded $7,000 in Virginia Main Street Commercial District Affiliate Grants:

· Town of Bedford | Town of Bedford Upper-Level Access Project

· City of Buena Vista | Town Square Mural

· Cape Charles Main Street, Inc. | Cape Charles Main Street Microsite

· Downtown Colonial Beach, Inc. | Colonial Beach Design and Marketing Project

· Town of Honaker | Honaker Downtown Street Lamp Project

· Martinsville-Henry County Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth | Uptown Marketing

· Olde Town Covington | Covington Downtown Historic District Way Finding and Beautification

· Onancock Main Street Initiative | Onancock Branding Architecture

· Town of Tazewell | Main Street Mini Park”

