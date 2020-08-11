Advertisement

Public health expert “cautiously optimistic” about school reopening

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -As schools prepare to reopen, a leading public health expert in our region says she is “cautiously optimistic.”

During a briefing for reporters on Tuesday, Dr. Molly O’Dell said school superintendents in the region are working closely with the Virginia Department of Health, and taking the responsibility for decisions on face-to-face instruction “extremely seriously.”

“They have debated among themselves, with their school board, within their community,” O’Dell said, “and each one has come up with what they believe is the best given their resources and footprint.”

Another encouraging sign is that classwork that continued has not been a signficant source of infection.

“At the community college level, and even in schools there has already been instruction going on face-to-face,” O’Dell said, “and we have not had any outbreaks related to the ongoing instruction since March that has occurred.”

When we do see the spread of the virus, O’Dell said the health department will be advising school divisions on how to deal with suspected or confirmed cases.

“The thing about COVID is there’s a lot we’re still discovering,” O’Dell said, “and we just all need to learn it together.”

Each schools division has a point of contact with the Virginia Department of Health.

O’Dell says that close connection will continue to be important, to make sure all of region’s school systems learn from the experience of others.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judicial Circuits must submit plans for resuming jury trials

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Courts will submit plans for what jury trials will look like inside each courthouse.

News

ACC, SEC plan to move ahead with fall sports

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
On a day when sports fans saw the Big 10 and Pac 12 suspend their Fall 2020 sports amid concerns during the COVID-19 crisis, two power five conferences are remaining focused on safely conducting competition.

News

Blacksburg Town Council passes ordinance requiring extra safety measures during pandemic; goes into effect midnight Wednesday

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Suspects who violate the ordinance are subject to a Class 4 Misdemeanor and $250 fine.

News

Grayson County schools deal with earthquake damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Most of the Grayson County schools that were damaged in Sunday’s earthquake have been cleared to reopen, but one, Grayson County High School, still requires some attention.

Latest News

News

LPD looks to add more officers to force

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

News

After school programs turned daycares provide learning environments for students while parents work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Davis
As COVID-19 cases increase, in Martinsville and Henry County after school programs have transformed into daycares to help parents. Schools started virtually this week.

News

Schools work to build substitute roster

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
While teachers prepare their classrooms, districts are making sure their sidelines are stacked with substitutes to fill in if needed.

News

Lynchburg area achieves functional zero for homeless veterans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The landmark means fewer veterans are experiencing homelessness than can be housed.

News

Lynchburg Police Department seeks to add 26 police officer positions to force

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say the need is there as the city's population grows and as the department seeks to engage the community more.

News

Grayson County Schools earthquake damage update

Updated: 3 hours ago
A structural engineer inspected Independence Elementary and three other schools on Monday, and found that most of the damage was minor.