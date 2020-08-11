Public health expert “cautiously optimistic” about school reopening

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -As schools prepare to reopen, a leading public health expert in our region says she is “cautiously optimistic.”

During a briefing for reporters on Tuesday, Dr. Molly O’Dell said school superintendents in the region are working closely with the Virginia Department of Health, and taking the responsibility for decisions on face-to-face instruction “extremely seriously.”

“They have debated among themselves, with their school board, within their community,” O’Dell said, “and each one has come up with what they believe is the best given their resources and footprint.”

Another encouraging sign is that classwork that continued has not been a signficant source of infection.

“At the community college level, and even in schools there has already been instruction going on face-to-face,” O’Dell said, “and we have not had any outbreaks related to the ongoing instruction since March that has occurred.”

When we do see the spread of the virus, O’Dell said the health department will be advising school divisions on how to deal with suspected or confirmed cases.

“The thing about COVID is there’s a lot we’re still discovering,” O’Dell said, “and we just all need to learn it together.”

Each schools division has a point of contact with the Virginia Department of Health.

O’Dell says that close connection will continue to be important, to make sure all of region’s school systems learn from the experience of others.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.