Rich Creek Police warning businesses about counterfeit bills

RICH CREEK, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rich Creek Police Department is warning area businesses about counterfeit bills.

The police department said it has received reports of counterfeit $20 bills. The back of the bill is stamped with the words “Prop copy.”

Businesses and their cashiers should check all $20 bills to make sure they are not stamped, and to prevent the counterfeit bills from being passed.

