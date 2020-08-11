Advertisement

Rich Creek Police warning businesses about counterfeit bills

Counterfeit $20 bills with "prop copy" stamped on the back. Photo courtesy Rich Creek Police Department.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICH CREEK, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rich Creek Police Department is warning area businesses about counterfeit bills.

The police department said it has received reports of counterfeit $20 bills. The back of the bill is stamped with the words “Prop copy.”

Businesses and their cashiers should check all $20 bills to make sure they are not stamped, and to prevent the counterfeit bills from being passed.

