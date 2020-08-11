Rich Creek Police warning businesses about counterfeit bills
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICH CREEK, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rich Creek Police Department is warning area businesses about counterfeit bills.
The police department said it has received reports of counterfeit $20 bills. The back of the bill is stamped with the words “Prop copy.”
Businesses and their cashiers should check all $20 bills to make sure they are not stamped, and to prevent the counterfeit bills from being passed.
