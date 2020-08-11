Advertisement

Six arrested in Amherst County patrol sweep

Mugshots: Francisco Diaz/Gregory Ellinger
Mugshots: Francisco Diaz/Gregory Ellinger(Amherst Adult Detention Facility)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Six people have been arrested in Amherst County as a result of citizen complaints about criminal activity in several places.

Those arrested include Gregory Ellinger, for Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Concealed Weapon, and Francisco Diaz, for Distribution of Schedule I/II Drug.

Four other people were charged for driver’s license and registration violations.

Sheriff E.W. Viar, Jr. had deputies conduct targeted patrol in areas based on:

1. Community involvement to provide information about the criminal activity in their neighborhoods.

2. Deputies developing targeting information about the persons and places where criminal activity is taking place.

3. Providing deputies with the targeting information and deploying them into the target areas.

4. Deputies conducting criminal interdiction of targeted persons and developing additional targets for future operations.

Sheriff Viar requests anyone with information about criminal activity to call 434-946-9381.

