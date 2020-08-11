Advertisement

Space behind old location of Happy’s Flea Market will get turned into a drive-in movie theater

By Ashley Boles
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The old Happy’s Flea Market location on Williamson Road in Roanoke has almost been transformed into a drive-thru storage center.

Construction is ongoing, but there’s a section of property behind the storage center that’s not being used right now.

In two weekends it will be transformed into a drive in movie theater, with space for up to 200 cars.

The first movie will be Jurassic Park on Friday August 21st and Shrek will be played on August 22nd.

This is a partnership between James Cherney Development and the Williamson Road Area Business Association. Proceeds will benefit the WRABA and The Grandin Theatre Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased here.

