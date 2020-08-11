Three years later: Foundation continues to keep Heather Heyer’s memory alive

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week marks three years since the deadly riots in Charlottesville.

Now, a movement that started in the aftermath of Unite the Right rally is thriving.

The Heather Heyer Foundation was created in memory of Heyer, who was killed during the riots. The Foundation was established in 2017 to give financial help to students working to create positive social change.

To date, $22,000 has been given out in scholarships.

Heyer’s mother says despite the pandemic, the foundation is staying strong. “Thanks to our generous donors, we survived the pandemic, of course the donations tanked for the month of March but what didn’t. Our investments survived thanks to our investment firm,” explained Susan Bro.

Heyer’s mother says this is just the beginning for the foundation which also recently started a youth empowerment program.

