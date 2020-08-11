Advertisement

Three years later: Foundation continues to keep Heather Heyer’s memory alive

Memorial created at the site where Heather Heyer was killed (WDBJ7)
Memorial created at the site where Heather Heyer was killed (WDBJ7)(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Anne
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week marks three years since the deadly riots in Charlottesville.

Now, a movement that started in the aftermath of Unite the Right rally is thriving.

The Heather Heyer Foundation was created in memory of Heyer, who was killed during the riots. The Foundation was established in 2017 to give financial help to students working to create positive social change.

To date, $22,000 has been given out in scholarships.

Heyer’s mother says despite the pandemic, the foundation is staying strong. “Thanks to our generous donors, we survived the pandemic, of course the donations tanked for the month of March but what didn’t. Our investments survived thanks to our investment firm,” explained Susan Bro.

Heyer’s mother says this is just the beginning for the foundation which also recently started a youth empowerment program.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grayson County Schools earthquake damage update

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A structural engineer inspected Independence Elementary and three other schools on Monday, and found that most of the damage was minor.

News

Bracing for what’s next, Lynchburg organization prepares for potential homelessness surge

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Homelessness in the Hill City is down from 279 to 161 people.

News

Northam announces Main Street grants for handful of our hometowns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The program is meant to “reenergize development of downtown communities, while utilizing their cultural assets and character.”

Education

Liberty cancels 2020 Commencement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Commencement was scheduled for Sept. 11-12, 2020

Latest News

News

N.C. dog dies after testing positive for virus that causes COVID-19 in humans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Pet owners who are concerned about the health of their dog are urged to contact their veterinarian to discuss the dog’s symptoms prior to bringing them in.

Coronavirus

Botetourt County hosts COVID vaccine discussion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The session will feature a public health specialist who says even though the push for a vaccine is moving quickly she trusts that the FDA wouldn’t approve something that wasn’t safe.

Local

Danville apartments to be named after former mayor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
An apartment complex in Danville will be named after City Council member and former mayor Sherman M. Saunders.

Crime

Rich Creek Police warning businesses about counterfeit bills

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The police department said it has received reports of counterfeit $20 bills.

Crime

Six arrested in Amherst County patrol sweep

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Six people have been arrested in Amherst County as a result of citizen complaints about criminal activity in several places.

Forecast

Tuesday, August 11, Noon Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago