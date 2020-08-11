Advertisement

Tuber gives thanks after being rescued from New River

Officers Benson and Coffey. Photo courtesy RCPD.
Officers Benson and Coffey. Photo courtesy RCPD.(RCPD)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One individual is thanking the Radford City Police Department after officers rescued the person from the New River.

On August 2, officers were dispatched to the area near Riverview Park in response to a tuber in distress call.

Both officers immediately jumped into the river and swam to the tuber before ushering the person safely to shore. The individual was examined by Radford EMS.

The Radford Police Department said the rescued tuber wanted to think multiple people after the incident. First, the tuber thanked a group of people on the bank who made the distress call and ran alongside the bank until help arrived. The person also wanted to thank Officers Coffey and Benson for their heroism and Radford Fire and EMS for their efforts.

“Officers Coffey and Benson acted admirably and as heroes, putting another’s life before their own. These officers live out their oath to serve and protect daily and this is just another example of Radford City Police Officers acting as humble heroes on the job,” said RPD Chief Dodson.

The police department encourages people to enjoy the New River, but to remember to practice water safety. Always wear a life jacket, go with friends and pay attention to the change in current and water levels.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive test percentage up slightly in Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,267,512 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 7.5 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 7.4 percent reported Monday.

Education

School districts announce dates for students to start fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
See the list of dates announced so far.

Crime

One arrested, two sought after armed robbery at Lynchburg Travelodge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
One suspect was arrested, but police are still looking for two unknown men.

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 11, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Educators Stepping Down

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

School Custodians Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tuesday, Aug. 11, Montgomery County Public Schools is holding an on-site job fair at the administration building in Christiansburg.

News

Custodians play vital role in safe return of Montgomery County students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
“I want to make sure we’re providing a clean, healthy surface for anyone who comes in to learn in our schools.”

News

School Custodians Part 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tuesday, Aug. 11, Montgomery County Public Schools is holding an on-site job fair at the administration building in Christiansburg.

Forecast

Tuesday, August 11, Morning FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago
Scattered showers and storms are possible again today. They should also be a bit more numerous as well. Watch out for heavy downpours.

Education

Facing a return to the classroom, some teachers choose to resign

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
Districts across our regions have had teachers resign, including Roanoke and Montgomery Counties.