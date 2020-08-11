Tuber gives thanks after being rescued from New River

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One individual is thanking the Radford City Police Department after officers rescued the person from the New River.

On August 2, officers were dispatched to the area near Riverview Park in response to a tuber in distress call.

Both officers immediately jumped into the river and swam to the tuber before ushering the person safely to shore. The individual was examined by Radford EMS.

The Radford Police Department said the rescued tuber wanted to think multiple people after the incident. First, the tuber thanked a group of people on the bank who made the distress call and ran alongside the bank until help arrived. The person also wanted to thank Officers Coffey and Benson for their heroism and Radford Fire and EMS for their efforts.

“Officers Coffey and Benson acted admirably and as heroes, putting another’s life before their own. These officers live out their oath to serve and protect daily and this is just another example of Radford City Police Officers acting as humble heroes on the job,” said RPD Chief Dodson.

The police department encourages people to enjoy the New River, but to remember to practice water safety. Always wear a life jacket, go with friends and pay attention to the change in current and water levels.

